LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say a puppy has been reunited with its owners after it was reported stolen at gunpoint by a woman with tattoos on her face.

Police in Prince George’s County said in a statement that a person contacted authorities after spotting the puppy, named Lobo, alone in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. The person had recognized the puppy from news reports about the theft, police said.

No suspects were immediately identified. Police said detectives continue to investigate the robbery, which was reported Monday in the Washington suburb of Landover.

A man told police that he was walking the puppy when a woman displayed a gun and demanded the dog.

The puppy’s owner grabbed the gun, and the two began to struggle before the puppy’s owner let go o f the weapon, police said. The woman then pulled the trigger several times, but the gun didn’t fire, according to police.

By that time, a second suspect, a man, had approached. He and the woman sped away with the puppy in a car with Virginia tags.