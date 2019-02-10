PARIS (AP) — Police are investigating anti-Semitic graffiti that was found sprayed across a bagel shop in the old Jewish quarter of Paris.
Police in the French capital said Sunday the word “Juden”, which is German for Jews, was discovered Saturday as anti-government protesters and police forces clashed in other parts of the city.
The French League Against Racism and Anti-Semitism showed a photograph of the bagel shop graffiti alongside a photo of a Berlin shop that was marked in a similar way in 1938 Germany.
The Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France, or CRIF, expressed “indignation and anger after the discovery of a revolting anti-Semitic tag on the window of a Bagelstein shop.”
The group says it was an “act that recalls the darkest hours of history.”
This version has been corrected to show the French acronym for the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France is CRIF, not CRIP.