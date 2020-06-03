NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City police department says a police officer has been shot in Brooklyn.

The shooting happened late Wednesday, nearly four hours after an 8 p.m. curfew went into effect intended to quell unrest over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Details on the shooting, including the officer’s condition, weren’t immediately available.

Video posted on social media showed streets filled with police cars at the scene of the incident.

New York City has been roiled by days of protests over police brutality, but it was unclear whether the incident was related to the demonstrations.

Several large marches in other parts of Brooklyn had continued after the curfew that authorities imposed to stop stores from being damaged and ransacked.