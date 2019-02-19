DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer has killed a man outside a Walmart in Georgia.

News outlets report no charges have yet been filed in the Sunday death of 45-year-old Johnathan Liddell, who Douglasville police say was found dead in his vehicle from an apparent gunshot wound. Authorities say officers were still interviewing witnesses as of Monday to determine what led to the shooting by ICE Officer O.L. Jones.

ICE spokesman Bryan Cox says the officer was traveling with his wife and children when he used a personal firearm, killing Liddell. Police Maj. J.R. Davidson says the shooting was recorded by parking lot surveillance video.

The police department, county sheriff’s office and ICE’s Office of Professional Responsibility are investigating.