Share story

By
The Associated Press

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont State Police say more should have been done after a suspect later charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a New Hampshire woman was reported missing from a residential drug treatment facility.

In a timeline of the disappearance of Everett Simpson released Monday, state police say investigators should have sought an arrest warrant after being alerted to Simpson’s Jan. 4 disappearance, sent an alert to other police agencies and issued a news release.

Simpson is facing federal charges that he kidnapped the woman and her son from outside a New Hampshire mall on Saturday and drove to White River Junction, where he sexually assaulted the woman.

Simpson was arrested Sunday in Pennsylvania.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

The state police internal affairs unit has launched a formal investigation of the agency’s response.

The Associated Press