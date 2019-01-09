MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont State Police say more should have been done after a suspect later charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a New Hampshire woman was reported missing from a residential drug treatment facility.
In a timeline of the disappearance of Everett Simpson released Monday, state police say investigators should have sought an arrest warrant after being alerted to Simpson’s Jan. 4 disappearance, sent an alert to other police agencies and issued a news release.
Simpson is facing federal charges that he kidnapped the woman and her son from outside a New Hampshire mall on Saturday and drove to White River Junction, where he sexually assaulted the woman.
Simpson was arrested Sunday in Pennsylvania.
The state police internal affairs unit has launched a formal investigation of the agency’s response.