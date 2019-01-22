FESTUS, Mo. (AP) — Police say 63-year-old eastern Missouri man told investigators he fatally shot his son after finding him choking his mother in their home.
Festus Police Chief Doug Wendel says officers called to a home early Monday found the couple’s 29-year-old son dead from gunshot wounds.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the father said his son was drinking heavily. He said when he found his son choking his mother, the man hit him in the head with a revolver. Wendel says the son then threw the father across a room and threatened his life.
Wendel says when the son advanced toward his father, the man fired at him.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Fuller picture emerges of viral video encounter between Native American and Catholic students
- Senate Republicans all but surrender to Trump on wall, despite shutdown's toll
- The man who stood behind Trump VIEW
- Kamala Harris opens presidential bid
- 2-for-1: Total lunar eclipse comes with supermoon bonus VIEW
The man was booked on suspicion of murder but was released pending application of warrants.
Wendel would not release the family’s names.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com