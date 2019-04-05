ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania man awoke to find a stranger sleeping on his kitchen floor surrounded by torn-up sanitary napkins.

Altoona police say they arrested 60-year-old Brian Smith Thursday. The Altoona Mirror reports Smith was unconscious and surrounded by destroyed sanitary napkins.

The homeowner told police it also appeared someone had eaten some of his Krave cereal. He told police all his doors and windows were locked when he went to sleep, but he noticed one of the doors was wide open the next morning.

Police say Smith told them he used methamphetamine within the last two days, and was unable to explain how or why he entered the house.

He’s been charged with burglary and trespass. There was no attorney listed for him in court documents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.