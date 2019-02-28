NEWFANE, N.Y. (AP) — State police say a western New York man faked his own abduction and robbery because he was short of cash owed in a Super Bowl pool.
Troopers found 60-year-old Robert Brandel of North Tonawanda tied up in his pickup truck Monday in a parking lot in Newfane, 30 miles north of Buffalo.
Brandel told troopers two men involved in his Super Bowl squares robbed him of $16,000, drove him around for two days and left him tied up in his pickup.
Investigators determined Brandel had entered some fake names in his $50,000 squares pool hoping to take most of the winnings, but instead ended up short for the payouts.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump, Kim end summit with standoff over easing US sanctions VIEW
- 'Racist,' 'con man': Cohen assails Trump before Congress VIEW
- The man who stood behind Trump VIEW
- Man who saved Girl Scouts from the cold by buying $500 worth of cookies is arrested on fentanyl, heroin charges
- From a few icicles, a winter wonderland of ice sprouts VIEW
Brandel was charged with fraud and falsely reporting an incident.
It couldn’t be determined if he has a lawyer to comment.