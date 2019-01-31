PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Police say a man drove through a Florida airport fence and onto an active runway.

In a Pensacola News-Journal report , police said 20-year-old Zane Alexander Carlson was arrested Wednesday at Pensacola International Airport on suspicion of trespassing and criminal mischief.

Police spokesman Mike Wood said Carlson drove through a fence, onto an active runway and then into a grassy area, where he did doughnuts in his car.

Police said Carlson then drove into an open hangar where he continued to drive in circles until officers arrived.

According to police, airport operations continued as normal.

Wood said police did not know what motivated Carlson to drive through the airport fence.

Carlson was being held Thursday on $15,000 bail. Escambia County jail records did not show whether he had an attorney.

