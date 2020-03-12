NEW CASTLE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been charged with attempted homicide after, authorities say, he camouflaged himself in the woods and shot at a school van with children inside.

Police arrested Bryon Benetas, 41, after finding him Tuesday in a wooded area in Shenango Township with two guns, WPXI reported.

“Did you shoot at the van?” A WPXI reporter asked Benetas. “I did not,” he replied while being led away in handcuffs.

Officials said the van with seven students on board was driving on Route 65 on Tuesday afternoon when two bullets shattered a side window, passed through the van and exited through a window on the other side.

All the students, who are of elementary age, were unharmed, as was the driver, officials said.

The nearby elementary school and high school were locked down as a precaution.

After searching Benetas’ home, police discovered homemade silencers, possible bomb-making activity and lots of ammunition.

The case remains under investigation as officials try to determine whether the van was the intended target.