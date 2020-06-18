SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Federal agents in Florida have arrested a man charged in a shooting outside a Texas bar last week that injured eight people, police said Thursday.

U.S. Marshals arrested 37-year-old Jenelius Crew Thursday morning as he left a hotel in Miami, San Antonio police said in a statement. Detectives obtained warrants for his arrest Wednesday on eight counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

The charges stem from a shooting last Friday in which a man with a rifle opened fire on people in the parking lot of a venue called Rebar.

The man was part of a group turned away from the bar because they were “inebriated,” San Antonio police Chief William McManus said Saturday. McManus said the man asked: “Don’t you know who I am? I’m a UFC fighter from California.” He then fetched a gun from his car.

Crew was arrested without incident and is in custody at the Miami-Dade County Jail. He is being held without bond ahead of his extradition, according to jail records, which do not list an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

San Antonio police did not immediately respond to questions Thursday and have not provided any updates on the health of the people wounded in the shooting.