DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Police say a Georgia man abandoned his dog alongside a busy road late at night in bad weather, but officers saw what happened and arrested him.
A Gwinnett County police report says officers arrested 27-year-old Matthew Sanders around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on charges of abandonment of a dog and reckless conduct.
A phone number for Sanders couldn’t immediately be found, and it wasn’t clear if he had a lawyer who could comment on the charges.
The officers stopped a car after they saw it pull away from the side of the road in unincorporated Duluth, leaving a dog behind. As the car drove away, the dog began to chase it.
The report says Sanders told officers he was trying to get rid of the dog, Prince, because it wouldn’t listen.