NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have made an arrest in a community festival shooting that left one person dead and 11 wounded this summer.

Police said Wednesday that 20-year-old Kyle Williams, of Brooklyn, was arrested on murder, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and attempted murder charges. It wasn’t clear if he had a lawyer who could comment.

Police say the gunman opened fire at the Old Timers Day gathering in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn on July 27.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jason Pagan was fatally struck by gunfire. Eleven other people were wounded.

Police say gang activity was a possible motive in the shooting.