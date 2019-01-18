LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police have made two arrests in the deaths of three people found shot at a home in western Kentucky.
Owensboro police say 30-year-old Arnett B. Baines and 31-year-old Cylar L. Shemwell were each charged Friday with three counts of murder and one count of first-degree assault. Police spokesman Andrew Boggess says investigators believe at least one victim knew those charged.
He says police are still trying to determine a motive. Boggess says the investigation is “far from over,” and police want to interview more people.
Victims in Thursday’s shootings were identified as 43-year-old Jay Michael Sowders, 35-year-old Robert D. Smith Jr. and 18-year-old Christopher Carie. A fourth victim, 35-year-old Carmen R. Vanegas, was wounded.
Police say the shootings occurred inside the home.
Owensboro is just south of the state’s border with Indiana.