PARAMARIBO, Suriname (AP) — Authorities in Suriname say they have confiscated more than 2,300 kilograms (5,070 pounds) of cocaine in the largest seizure ever for the South American country.

Acting Police Chief Roberto Prade said Saturday that the cocaine was discovered at the port in the Paramaribo capital. He said the drug was nestled between bags of rice in eight shipping containers.

He said no one has been arrested but that police have identified four suspects following Tuesday’s discovery. Prade said the drugs were destined for Europe but declined to provide details given that it’s an ongoing investigation.

Suriname serves as a transshipment point for drugs going from South America to Europe and the United States.