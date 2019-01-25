TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police have charged a minor with a terrorism-related offense as part of a national security investigation that also involved the FBI.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement Friday that an adult male has also been arrested in Kingston, Ontario, but was not charged. The youth cannot be named.

Police say the minor has been charged with “knowingly facilitating a terrorist activity and “counselling a person to deliver, place, discharge or detonate an explosive” in a public place with intent to injure and cause death.

Police are giving a news conference later Friday.

A surveillance plane has been flying over downtown Kingston since early January. Resident Neil Aird says it would fly over for five hours at night and was a nuisance for residents.