WESLACO, Texas (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who officers fatally shot after he entered a South Texas store armed with a semi-automatic rifle and later shot a pistol at police.

Marco Antonio Sigala Jr., 27, exchanged gunfire with officers and was killed Monday at a Walmart Supercenter in Weslaco, police announced Tuesday.

Police in the city about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northwest of Brownsville previously said he argued with a customer before being confronted by officers. But little more was known Tuesday about what led him to enter the store dressed in black and carrying two guns, said Officer Eric Hernandez.

“We’re still trying to piece together the puzzle,” Hernandez said.

The officers’ role in the shooting is being investigated by the Texas Rangers, while Weslaco police continue to investigate Sigala Jr.’s actions.