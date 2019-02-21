HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police have released the name of the Bristol man killed in a rash of shootings in Hartford.
Authorities say 46-year-old Richard Kinoshita was shot at least once Tuesday night and brought to a hospital where he later died.
Another shooting victim was found around the same time near St. Francis Hospital. Police are looking into whether the shootings are connected.
Authorities say Joseph Goiangos, of Middletown, was killed in a shooting earlier in the day Tuesday.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Boeing 787 flight reaches 801 mph as a furious jet stream packs record-breaking speeds
- 'I ruined my life. I ruined my future': Two American wives of ISIS militants want to come home
- Intimidation, pressure and humiliation: Inside Trump’s two-year war on the investigations encircling him VIEW
- Smollett developments leave some baffled, others outraged
- Microsoft says it has found another Russian operation targeting prominent think tanks
He was found dead in an apartment complex parking area with a gunshot wound to the chest.
There have been four homicides in the city this year.