KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Police have identified a woman and her twin daughters who died after she drove her car into a southwestern Michigan river.

Kalamazoo Public Safety Capt. Brad Misner declined to comment Wednesday about why 44-year-old Ineza McClinton drove into the Kalamazoo River. He says, “We’re still in the middle of the investigation.”

Family members suspect McClinton, a Grand Rapids resident, had mental health problems. The other victims were 9-year-old twin sisters Angel and Faith McClinton.

Police say two more girls were let out of the car before it went into the river Monday at Verburg Park.

Another daughter, Tishyron McClinton, told TV station WWMT that her mother “didn’t seem like herself” lately and had talked about being “tired, sad and lonely.”