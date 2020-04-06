HAINES CITY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man fatally shot his wife and two teenage sons before turning the gun on himself over the weekend, authorities said.

Haines City police officers and Polk County deputies found four people dead after responding to a 911 call at the family’s home Sunday morning, according to a police news release. There was no evidence of a struggle. Haines City is located southwest of Orlando.

Mark Joseph, 43, had called 911 and told dispatchers that he had shot his wife and children, police said. He then told the dispatcher that he intended to shoot himself and that the door would be unlocked.

Responding officers and deputies said they Marie Joseph, 43, lying on a couch with her husband in a nearby chair. Darren Joseph, 18, and Markus Joseph, 14, were found in their respective beds. All four had gunshot wounds to the head, investigators said. Marie Joseph had also been shot in the shoulder.

“We cannot understand the unwarranted and senseless nature of this tragedy and the poignant reminder of the suffering that family and friends will now endure,” Haines City Police Chief Jim Elensky said.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.