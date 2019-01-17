DARWIN, Australia (AP) — Police say the body of a 62-year-old German tourist has been was found beneath a tree in the searing heat of the central Australia Outback eight days after she was reported missing.
A police statement says staff at a resort in Alice Springs reported that guest Monika Billen was missing on Jan. 9, but her last reported sighting was on Jan. 1.
Billen’s body was spotted by searchers in a helicopter on Thursday under the tree far from hiking trails and 3 kilometers (2 miles) west of Emily Gap in the East MacDonnell Ranges.
Police do not consider the death suspicious and a coroner will investigate the cause of her death.
