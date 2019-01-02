ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say a drunken driver crashed into an Alpharetta police cruiser that was parked at a wreck early on New Year’s Day, crushing the cruiser’s rear-end.
Alpharetta police say no one was injured. Police say officers were responding to a crash on Georgia State Route 400 and left a cruiser parked in the roadway with its emergency lights on.
Police Sgt. Howard Miller says driver Megan Johnston crashed into the cruiser at about 80 mph. He says Johnston did not attempt to brake. Investigators say Johnston was found to have a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit of .08.
Johnston was arrested by Roswell police on charges including driving under the influence. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.
