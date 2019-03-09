CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say an officer was shot while executing a warrant and a suspect was taken into custody.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says the incident happened Saturday night on the city’s West Side as police attempted to execute a warrant for narcotics and illegal weapons. Johnson says a shot was fired through a rear door and the 34-year-old officer was struck in the shoulder.

The superintendent says the officer is in stable but critical condition, and police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says he’s expected to survive.

Guglielmi says an adult female suspect was arrested and a weapon was recovered from the scene. The suspect was also a target of the search warrant.

Johnson says the officer has been on the job for more than 4 years and was a U.S. Marine before joining the department.