PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police in Delaware say a man accused of driving into oncoming traffic in Philadelphia, killing three people, had led police on a chase in their state shortly before the crash.
Newport police tell The News Journal of Wilmington that 29-year-old Keith Campbell was driving erratically and didn’t stop after officers activated lights and sirens.
Campbell faces homicide by vehicle charges for the Wednesday crash that killed two members of a New Year’s string band and a third person.
A fourth victim was critically injured.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A ‘Game of Thrones’-style poster overshadowed a Trump Cabinet meeting. Nobody talked about it.
- Rep. Rashida Tlaib profanely promises to impeach Trump, and she's not sorry
- A 14th human foot - this one in a hiking boot - washes ashore in Canada
- China lunar probe sheds light on the 'dark' side of the moon WATCH
- The Army, in need of recruits, turns focus to Seattle, other liberal-leaning cities
Authorities say Campbell had apparently stabbed himself before the early morning crash, which occurred near the Philadelphia Phillies’ baseball stadium.
Campbell has been hospitalized for treatment.