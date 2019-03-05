STANDISH, Maine (AP) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department in Maine says more charges could be forthcoming against a student who posted threats against a specific student and a school resource officer.
The 17-year-old boy was charged with terrorizing. He was suspended from Bonny Eagle High School. Officials say he was seen on social media holding what appeared to be a handgun.
Capt. Donald Goulet said the student was located and charged on Monday.
The investigation is continuing.
The incident comes days after Buxton police charged two Bonny Eagle Middle School students with terrorizing. Investigators say the 14-year-olds — a boy and a girl — threatened to bring guns to school and attack fellow students, staff and teachers.