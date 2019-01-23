LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky were called to a protest by a group of federal government workers at a field office for Sen. Mitch McConnell.

The protestors arrived at the Lexington office in hopes of handing off some letters to the senator’s staff about the government shutdown, said Chon Jung, an organizer. Jung said it was a “peaceful demonstration” though some protesters banged on windows of the office.

He said protesters agreed to leave the building when police arrived. McConnell was in Washington on Wednesday.

Lexington police spokeswoman Brenna Angel says about 50 protesters and media left without incident.

The American Federation of Government Employees organized the protest to “highlight the effect this shutdown is having on our members, their families, and the nation,” according to a statement.