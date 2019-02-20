AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say a suspect killed during a shootout with police was a suspect in the disappearance of his wife seven years ago.

Auburn Police Chief Paul Register told WSFA-TV on Monday that 38-year-old Christopher James Wallace fatally shot himself during a standoff with police. Wallace also shot and killed a female suspect who was with him.

Register said Wallace and the woman had fled to an apartment complex after Wallace fired at police during an earlier confrontation, wounding Officer Justin Sanders. A fire erupted at the apartment, and the bodies of the suspects were found after the fire was extinguished.

The chief says Wallace also was a “strong suspect” in the disappearance of his wife, Lisa. She has been missing from Eufaula, Alabama, since 2012.

