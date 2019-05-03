MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say two brothers ages 3 and 1 ½ climbed over a barrier and accidentally fell 55 feet (17 meters) from the rooftop of a Minneapolis apartment onto a patio, killing one of them.

Minneapolis police say the other brother was injured in the Thursday fall and is expected to recover. The brothers lived in the building. Police spokesman John Elder tells the Star Tribune that privacy laws prevent him from identifying which brother died and which one survived.

Elder says the incident appears to be an accident and no criminal charges are expected to be filed.

Elder says he couldn’t say the height of the barrier meant to prevent falls, but “the children had to work to get over it.” He says the Minneapolis City Council will investigate whether there were any code violations.

