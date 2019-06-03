DALLAS (AP) — A transgender woman’s body was pulled from a Dallas lake over the weekend, the latest death of a transgender person being investigated by homicide detectives in the city, police said Monday.

Police Chief U. Renee Hall said there were “obvious signs of homicidal violence” in 26-year-old Chynal Lindsey’s death but did not elaborate or say how investigators believe she died.

A game warden pulled her body from White Rock Lake on Saturday evening. Her case is one of four open homicide investigations involving black transgender women in the North Texas city dating back to 2015, said Maj. Vincent Weddington.

“We are concerned,” Hall said. “And we are actively and aggressively investigating this case.”

Hall said detectives don’t have evidence to establish a connection between Lindsey’s death and the killings of the other transgender women. But even before her body was found, police were investigating whether the shooting deaths of two transgender women and the nonfatal stabbing of a third were linked.

Hall said the department has asked the FBI to assist in its investigation. A spokeswoman for the federal agency said it is “prepared to assist” if evidence of a potential civil rights violation comes to light.

In May, someone killed 23-year-old Muhlaysia Booker a month after a cellphone video showed the transgender woman being brutally beaten in a seemingly separate attack.

Last October, Brittany White, a 29-year-old transgender woman, was found shot to death in a vehicle parked near an elementary school in far southeastern Dallas, police said.