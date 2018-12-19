Share story

By
The Associated Press

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (AP) — Police say an attentive student helped foil an alleged school shooting plot at a Vermont middle school.

Investigators say the principal at Middlebury Union Middle School called police Saturday after a student overheard two other students plotting to shoot a fourth student at the school.

Police say the two students were planning to get guns from a relative and bring them to school Tuesday.

Prosecutors got an Extreme Risk Order and seized the guns from the relative’s home.

One of the students involved in the plot has been taken to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation and placed in the custody of the Department for Children and Families.

Police say there is no longer a threat to the school. None of the students’ names has been released.

