NEW YORK (AP) — At least two U.S. marshals and a suspect were shot in the Bronx early Friday, police said.

The New York Police Department said the shooting happened about 5:30 a.m. but didn’t immediately have information about the conditions of those shot. Two or three marshals were injured, the department said.

Media reports described the marshals’ injuries as not life threatening.

The police department’s public information office referred a request for additional information by The Associated Press to the U.S. Marshals Service. No one was immediately available to comment at the Marshals’ Service office in New York City.