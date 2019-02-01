VERMILION, Ohio (AP) — Police have arrested a man who they say crashed his car into a gas meter and set off a house explosion in Ohio.
Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth says authorities located the 56-year-old man Thursday afternoon in a vacant house about one mile from the explosion in Vermilion.
Sigsworth says the man drove his SUV off the road around 3:30 a.m. Thursday and struck a home’s gas meter, breaking the gas line and causing the home to explode.
The family living in the home was able to escape just before the blast, which knocked a sheriff’s deputy several feet across the yard.
The deputy was hospitalized and released for minor injuries.
Sigsworth says the home “is just devastated.”
The driver is facing multiple charges.