ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police officers in Florida fatally shot an armed suspect Tuesday near a popular tourist area, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex after police attempted to stop a stolen vehicle a few minutes away from Universal Orlando and The Mall at Millenia, Orlando police Chief Orlando Rolón said at a news conference.

When the officer first attempted to initiate the stop, the vehicle sped away to Summerfield Apartments, where the driver abandoned the vehicle and ran away, Rolón said. Three officers chased the armed man, who pointed a gun at the officers, investigators said. The officers shot the suspect, who later died at a hospital, police said.

Rolón said security video appears to place the suspect at a nearby residential burglary that occurred shortly before the shooting.

Officials didn’t immediately release the names or races of the officers or the suspect.

State law enforcement officers will investigate the shooting.