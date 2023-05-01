CORDOVA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama police officer shot and killed a man early Monday morning after officers were fired upon while trying to execute a search warrant, state investigators said in a news release.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the shooting happened shortly after 6 a.m. in Cordova in Walker County and involved officers with the Gardendale Police Department.

“Officers were attempting to execute a search warrant when they encountered a subject firing a weapon,” the agency said in a news release.

Johnny Karris, 47, of Cordova, was fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene, the state agency said. No officers were injured.

The state agency said it had no additional information to provide about the shooting.

Investigators with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are reviewing the shooting at the request of the Gardendale Police Department. The results will be turned over to the Walker County district attorney.