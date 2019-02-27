BALTIMORE (AP) — A police advocacy group has asked the Trump administration to modify the Baltimore police consent decree, saying it “does a tremendous amount of harm.”
The Baltimore Sun reports the National Police Association called the federal consent decree’s requirements burdensome and accused it of creating unrealistic expectations that contribute to violence in a letter last week to President Donald Trump.
National Fraternal Order of Police Executive Director Jim Pasco says he’s not familiar with the Indianapolis-based nonprofit, but he agrees with the letter.
The consent decree between the city and the U.S. Department of Justice came after a federal investigation found officers routinely violated residents’ civil rights.
A federal court would have to approve changes to the agreement.
The White House didn’t respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.
