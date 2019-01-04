CAIRO, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a 32-year-old woman presented to be a 15-year-old homeless teen and tried to enroll in high school classes in New York.
The woman is facing charges of offering a false instrument for filing, falsifying business records and criminal trespassing.
District Superintendent Anthony Taibi says the woman told Cairo-Durham School District administrators she was a teen named “Riley Madison.”
The woman rode the bus to and from school and attended one day of classes Dec. 21.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A ‘Game of Thrones’-style poster overshadowed a Trump Cabinet meeting. Nobody talked about it.
- A 14th human foot - this one in a hiking boot - washes ashore in Canada
- China lunar probe sheds light on the 'dark' side of the moon WATCH
- The Army, in need of recruits, turns focus to Seattle, other liberal-leaning cities
- Rep. Rashida Tlaib profanely promises to impeach Trump, and she's not sorry
Taibi says administrators felt something was off and contacted local authorities.
Joel Rowell with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department tells WNYT-TV the woman has a high school diploma, and it is unclear why she tried to enroll in classes.
An investigation is ongoing.
Cairo is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Albany.