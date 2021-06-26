EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — A 10-year-old girl and two adults have been killed after the minivan they were in was struck by a train in northwestern Indiana.

The 1 a.m. Saturday crash in East Chicago also sent three boys between the ages of 10 and 7 to hospitals where they were listed in critical condition, police said.

Surveillance video shows the driver of the minivan ignored an activated train crossing signal and drove around a crossing gate when the vehicle was hit, police said.

The train pushed the minivan for about 200 yards (180 meters).

In addition to the girl, a 38-year-old woman and 36-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not immediately release the names and relationships of those in the crash.

East Chicago is about 22 miles (35 kilometers) southeast of Chicago.