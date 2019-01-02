TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Police conducting a welfare check in a retirement community found three human bodies in an “advanced state of decomposition,” along with three dead dogs.
Tarpon Springs police Maj. Jeffrey Young said during a Wednesday morning news conference that the deaths were “not a random act.”
Young says investigators believe the dead include the owners of the home in the Meadows Mobile Home Park in Tarpon Springs, near Tampa. They’re waiting until the bodies can be positively identified and next of kin can be notified before releasing any information on the victims.
Police did a welfare check Tuesday at the request of an out-of-state son of one of the victims.
Investigators say they likely knew their killer, so Young says there doesn’t appear to be a wider threat to public safety.