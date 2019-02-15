Share story

By
The Associated Press

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say they’ve detained three people after a shooting inside a downtown Norfolk mall, including one of the two people shot.

Norfolk police said in a statement that the shooting happened during a fight between two groups of people inside the MacArthur Center on Thursday afternoon.

When officers arrived, police say they found an 18-year-old and 16-year-old with gunshot wounds and both were taken to hospitals with injuries that aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

Police say they’ve detained three 18-year-old men, including one of the two people shot in the mall, and charges are pending.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

The mall was placed on lockdown for about two hours after the shooting, but police say it later reopened for business.

The Associated Press