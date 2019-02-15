NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say they’ve detained three people after a shooting inside a downtown Norfolk mall, including one of the two people shot.
Norfolk police said in a statement that the shooting happened during a fight between two groups of people inside the MacArthur Center on Thursday afternoon.
When officers arrived, police say they found an 18-year-old and 16-year-old with gunshot wounds and both were taken to hospitals with injuries that aren’t thought to be life-threatening.
Police say they’ve detained three 18-year-old men, including one of the two people shot in the mall, and charges are pending.
The mall was placed on lockdown for about two hours after the shooting, but police say it later reopened for business.