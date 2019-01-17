OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky say three people have been killed and another person wounded in a shooting at a residence in Owensboro.
Owensboro police spokesman Andrew Boggess says authorities have not yet identified a suspect. The shooting occurred Thursday morning in the western Kentucky city. Boggess says police believe the shooting to be an “isolated incident.”
Boggess says the victims were all adults but he says authorities don’t yet know if they were related.
The victims have not yet been publicly identified.
Owensboro is just south of the state’s border with Indiana.