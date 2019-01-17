HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An employee and a customer at an IHOP restaurant in northern Alabama were killed in a shooting that also injured another employee.

Huntsville Police Lt. Michael Johnson told news outlets the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday after a male customer argued with a male employee about a food order.

The customer went outside and returned with a pistol and started shooting. Johnson says one employee died and the other employee was taken to a hospital with injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

Johnson says the customer was also fatally shot. Police didn’t immediately know who killed him.

Names of those involved weren’t immediately released.

Police say they aren’t looking for other suspects.