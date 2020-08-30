CHICAGO (AP) — Two officers were shot in a struggle with a suspect during a traffic stop in Chicago early Sunday, prompting a third officer to return fire and injure the suspect.

The two officers spotted a gun in the suspect’s vehicle during the traffic stop, police told reporters during a news conference. When the suspect refused to get out of the car, the officers shattered the vehicle’s window.

A struggle ensued and both officers were shot, police said. A third officer arrived during the struggle and shot the suspect. The wounded officers were taken to John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital in a police vehicle for treatment.

“The quick response and thinking of their supervisors, their sergeant, likely saved precious time for their treatment,” Police Superintendent David Brown said of the officer’s injuries. “That really is important when you have bleeding, gunshot wounds. That time is critical to get the treatment started.”

One officer was shot twice and was expected to have surgery Sunday morning, Dr. Hayden Hollister said. That officer is listed in serious condition. The other officer was shot once and was in good condition.

The suspect was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in an ambulance. His condition was listed as stable, news outlets reported.

The names of the officers and the suspect were not immediately released. Brown said the officers are in their early 20s and are a part of the “summer mobile citywide team recently formed to address violent crime.”

Brown also said the officers were wearing body cameras. The footage would be reviewed and more information released when it becomes available, Brown said.