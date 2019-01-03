GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old girl took a police cruiser on a joyride following a traffic stop early on New Year’s Day in western Michigan.
Grand Rapids police say the girl was a passenger in a minivan that was pulled over about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday following a 911 call about a large fight nearby.
Police say the driver ran away and two officers ran after him, leaving the running police cruiser unattended. The young man was arrested. The other passengers were recorded on the cruiser’s dashcam video fleeing the scene.
Police say the 17-year-old girl drove away in the cruiser, hit the minivan and ran several stop signs before stopping about a mile (1.6 kilometers) away. She was arrested nearby and faces charges including resisting and obstructing police.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- The Army, in need of recruits, turns focus to Seattle, other liberal-leaning cities
- New GOP rivalry? Romney bolts into Washington, blasts Trump WATCH
- 'I see no way out': Living paycheck to paycheck is disturbingly common
- In shutdown, national parks transformed into Wild West — heavily populated and barely supervised
- Teacher on a plane talked about her low-income students. Passengers overheard and gave her more than $500 in cash.