OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Police say a woman was fatally shot along an interstate in suburban Chicago several hours after a separate shooting along the same freeway wounded a man and two boys.

Illinois State Police say the 55-year-old woman was alone in a car when she was shot around 10 p.m. Monday along northbound Interstate 57 near Oak Forest, just south of Chicago. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting occurred about six hours after a separate shooting a few miles away near Calumet Park. Police say a 38-year-old man was in critical condition from that shooting, and 15- and 12-year-old boys were in stable condition. An 8-year-old girl in the vehicle wasn’t shot but was also taken to a hospital.

Police didn’t immediately return messages Tuesday about suspects or motives, or whether the shootings might be linked.