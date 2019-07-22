WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s politicians are condemning violence against the first LGBT rights parade through the eastern city of Bialystok.

Police said Monday that 28 “hooligans” have been detained and have heard charges of disturbing a legal gathering.

Local police have published images of at least two more men suspected of having thrown bottles and stones at police and at the marchers Saturday. Police responded with tear gas.

The interior minister in the right-wing government, Elzbieta Witek, and the deputy prime minister Beata Szydlo, have condemned the violence and spoke in favor of tolerance.

The spokesman for Poland’s Roman Catholic Church said that “violence and contempt” can’t be accepted.

The government has tolerated marches by far-right extremists in Bialystok in the past.