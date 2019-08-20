WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister demanded an explanation Tuesday from his justice minister after allegations surfaced the minister’s deputy encouraged an online hate campaign against judges critical of the government.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he expects Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro to explain allegations published by the onet.pl news portal that his deputy, Lukasz Piebiak, encouraged an online user to try to discredit some 20 judges who had been critical of the government, including the head of the independent Iustitia association of judges.

“I have demanded explanations from the justice minister in the matter because both sides should always be heard,” Morawiecki said. He added he would decide upon consequences after hearing all the details.

Onet.pl said that Piebiak, a judge himself, furnished the online user, identified only as Emilia, with personal data and addresses of the judges, in violation of the law.

The portal published what it described as a written exchange between the two, in which Piebiak assures Emila’s immunity “for doing good things.” She asks for a raise, suggesting she had been doing such work for some time and had been remunerated for it.

In the exchange, she offers to disseminate discrediting information about the judges to the state-run media and among judicial circles.

The judges targeted have criticized the right-wing government for changes it has made to Poland’s judiciary, saying they put judges under political control and damaged judicial independence. The changes have led European Union leaders to open disciplinary proceeedings against Poland’s right-wing government over its rule of law record.

The allegations are another embarrassment for the Law and Justice party’s government ahead of October elections. Already earlier this month the speaker of the parliament resigned after a scandal over his frequent use of a government jet with his family.

Still, the party is leading opinion polls, chiefly due to its policy of subsidies for families with children and to retirees.

Opposition parties are calling for Ziobro’s and Piebiak’s dismissal, saying that the portal’s revelations compromise the governing party.

The Justice Ministry had no immediate comment but was to issue a statement later Tuesday.