NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say passengers on a plane were evacuated by slides after an emergency landing at a New Jersey airport.
The Federal Aviation Administration says Air Transat Flight 942 was on its way from Montreal to Fort Lauderdale, Florida when it reported a possible fire in the cargo hold and was diverted to Newark Liberty International Airport at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
The Boeing 737 landed and airport firefighters responded. Passengers were evacuated on the runway via emergency slides and taken by bus to the terminal.
A Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokesman said two of the 89 passengers reported minor injuries, and one was taken to a hospital to be examined.
He said no fire was found and the cause of the smoke remains under investigation.