MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a flight instructor was killed when his small plane lost power and crashed into a Florida home.
James Wagner was in the twin-engine plane with pilot in training, 33-year-old Timothy Sheehy of Montana, when the plane crashed into a home near Winter Haven Regional Airport on Saturday. It’s not clear who was flying the plane. The Orlando Sentinel reports the two had planned to conduct a simulated engine failure but authorities don’t know whether the crash happened during the training.
Polk County Sheriff’s officials say the 64-year-old pilot died in the crash. The plane landed near a bedroom, pinning a 17-year-old girl inside against a wall and leaving her with minor injuries. Sheely also had minor injuries. Several others at the home, including three children, were not injured.
Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/